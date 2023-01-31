Youth Leadership development programme supports the growth of tomorrow’s leaders

A group of twenty newly appointed Learner Representative Council (LRC) members from 10 different government schools in the Khomas region had an opportunity to build their leadership and communication skills over the weekend of 03 to 05 February 2023, at a Leadership Retreat hosted and sponsored by the Capricorn Foundation.

The two-day Youth Leadership development programme, ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Leadership’, is a Capacity Grow initiative.

The Capricorn Foundation is committed to investing in Namibian learners’ lives and positively impacting their futures. They said the coalition with Capacity Grow was formed to help future leaders in their current leadership roles and prospects beyond school.

“Education and Training is a primary focal area for the Capricorn Foundation, investing in education and mental health initiatives is essential. Moreover, we consider it a robust investment that will benefit the Namibian nation. Accordingly, the Capricorn Foundation invested just over N$115,000.00 towards this development programme. Our support ensured that the group of twenty learners could attend this programme for free. The two-day programme equipped the learners to become self-aware, form new teams, manage change, conflict, and stress, improve communication and problem-solving abilities, as well as attain financial literacy skills,” remarked Veripura Muukua, Capricorn Foundation’s Coordinator.

The Leadership Retreat programme included personality profiling, personality insights, and practical personality exercises, and how to handle stress. In addition, the programme helps learners to understand communication methods and the effect that emotional debt has in a communication situation. Through the development programme, the project aims to equip the learners to positively duplicate what they have learned at their schools and transform their schools’ culture.

The LRCs for the year 2023 were representative of A. Shipena Secondary School, CJ Brandt High School, Concordia High School, Dawid Bezuidenhout High School, Delta Secondary School, Ella Du Plessis High School, Hage G Geingob High School, Jacob Marengo Secondary School, Khomastura High School, Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School.

Capacity Grow is a group of Consulting Psychologists based in Windhoek offering talent management solutions that focus on “soft skills,” including psychometric assessment, training facilitation, custom soft skills training development, coaching, counselling, and more.

The Capricorn Foundation, together with the other companies within the Capricorn Group, is known as Connectors of Positive Change and has a solid track record of making a positive difference in the communities where they serve. The Group has a volunteer programme called Changemakers, where employees volunteer and share their skills. Capricorn Group employees from Capricorn Asset Management served as guest speakers at the Leadership Retreat to discuss financial literacy and the learners’ prospects.

“The Capricorn Foundation is a proud sponsor of this invaluable programme facilitated by Capacity Grow and believes that the knowledge that these twenty young leaders gained over the past weekend would serve them well beyond the completion of their school period and will equip them to become the future leaders in the community as well as the public and private sector,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.