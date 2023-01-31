Venaani sends condolences to Ambassador of Turkey over tragic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks

The country’s official opposition President of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Namibia, McHenry Venaani, has sent a message of condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Turkey after a powerful earthquake toppled thousands of homes, killing more than 5,000 people.

Expressing his deep sorrow for the earthquake, Venaani expressed his condolences to the Ambassador of Turkey to Namibia in a statement on Tuesday, stressing that he was immensely moved and disheartened by the reports on Monday, wherein the extent of the damage of the earthquake was revealed.

“Regrettably, the earthquake that struck Turkey’s southeastern province of Maraş has not only claimed over two thousand innocent lives but has caused damage to social and economic infrastructure whilst injuring close to 10 000,” Venaani said in a statement.

“I have been following the news reports closely and I am pleased to note the solidarity displayed by other European and African countries in coming to the aid of Turkey,” he added.

It comes as thousands of people have been killed and many more injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks caused widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. The destructive earthquake also sent tremors hundreds of kilometers, creating disaster zones on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border.

The PDM President added that he sincerely hopes that the relief efforts launched by the international community would reach the remote quake-stricken areas in time to provide emergency assistance to the survivors.

“In this vein, I declare that we stand in resolute support and solidarity with the government and people of Turkey. Our thoughts go out to the communities struck by this disastrous tragedy and all involved in the search and rescue efforts. Moreover, my deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families,” he lamented.