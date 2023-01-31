MTC-funded socio-economic project commences with training of 50 youths

Fifty successful candidates from the MTC 4 Life project this week commenced with their two-weeks training in Windhoek and Ongwediva, respectively.

The N$2.6 million project is a socio-economic undertaking to tackle poverty by mitigating youth unemployment through empowering Namibians to become self-employed in the SME sector.

Giving an update on the programme, MTC Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi said: “After successfully conducting interviews with 200 applicants who were shortlisted, we are pleased to announce that a total of 50 successful candidates were selected and today we are excited to have commenced with the training as planned.”

“We are pleased to have candidate representatives from all regions while also including persons living with disabilities. MTC will pay for their training cost, and after completing the training, each trainee will receive a start-up toolkit to start a business and a N$5000 capital amount. This is to empower them to go start their micro-businesses, become self-employed, and earn a living on their own,” Nekundi added.

In addition to the training, participants will undergo entrepreneurial training to equip them with skills in how to run a business. Once they have their businesses running, field experts will monitor growth and facilitate the expansion of businesses and further provide business guidance.

Tresia Ngjuulongo from Eenhana is the only female trainee in the Barber/Haircutting trade. She applauded MTC for the initiative while urging fellow trainees in other trades to fully utilize the opportunity to empower themselves.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for me, and I would like to thank MTC for it. Even though the field of Barber is dominated by men, I believe that women are equally capable to grow and thrive in the barber industry. Today we have started with training and am already enjoying the learning, and cannot wait to finish and go set up my barbershop,” she said.

Breschnew Toivo, 28 from Windhoek is looking forward to dominating the women-dominated nail industry. “My experience so far has been amazing. I have so far learned a lot about nail artwork and different concepts of nail form. I’m hoping to learn and improve my skills to become a better nail technician and create unique nail art. This is an initiative that will empower us as a youth to be productive.

Trudie Gowases from Usakos is also training to enhance her skills as a nail technician. “There is not much variety when it comes to nail art in Usakos so I’m here to learn about the different varieties there are so that I can stand out as a nail technician in my town. I hope the first group of trainees does not disappoint so that MT can accord this opportunity to others in the next round,” said the 29-year-old.

The project aims to achieve this objective, by providing training and upscaling program for young people between the ages of 21-35years, to gain practical and entrepreneurial skills with the life-changing opportunities to earn a livelihood in the fields of photography, graphic design, barber, makeup, nail technology, hairdressing, catering, sewing, baking, and manufacturing. In the 10 trades offered, MTC has selected five trainees for each.