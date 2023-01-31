Katuka mentorship programme making strides

The Katuka Mentorship Programme for 2023 started with a bang when they held their first training session on 3 February at the Capricorn Corner Building in Windhoek. This was followed by another day of training for the mentors on Thursday and the matching of mentors and mentees on Friday.

Forty-six mentors and mentees, selected from 150 applications, took part in the training sessions, with the Executive Head: Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bank Windhoek, Jacquiline Pack giving the ladies some encouraging words.

Pack said they have been sponsoring the programme for 4 years now and the participation has doubled since then, which she said is very encouraging. “This programme needs both mentors and mentees to be committed and dedicated,” she added.

Speaking on her journey when she first joined the Bank, Pack said she kept going even though she was very overwhelmed at first. “Later on I realised that I needed a mentor, to guide me through this journey because I was drowning, and I believe that everyone needs a mentor at stages of their lives,” said Pack.

She further said that the ladies should not concentrate on titles and positions, because what is most important is, whether are you happy with what you are doing. “When you love what you are doing, although it can be stressful at times, you will cope,” she emphasised.

The organiser of the Economist Businesswoman Projects, Desere Lundon-Muller said the programme, launched in 2001, empowers and encourages business and professional women to achieve their goals.

“Katuka is about matching a mentee and mentor with similar professional and personal interests in a supportive, sharing, and learning environment to help young and ambitious women entrepreneurs and businesswomen to reach their ultimate potential and live purpose-driven lives,” she concluded.

The largest Katuka intake ever started last week when 46 mentors and mentees started their 2023 journey with two days of training and a final day of matching. The Katuka Mentorship Programme has been running for 22 years. (Photograph by Mandisa Rasmeni)