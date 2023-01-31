Fistball opening tournament set for Swakopmund

The Bank Windhoek Fistball opening tournament will take place in Swakopmund with the first matches expected to kick off at 8:30 a.m at the SFC.

The fistball year 2023 will kickstart with 9 adult teams from 3 clubs and five U/14 teams.

The games are played in two halves of 12 minutes each. Only the battle for 3rd place and the final of the respective categories are scheduled to be 3 winning sets up to 11.

In group A, the defending champion CFC 1 will meet club mates CFC 2 and CFC 3 as well as SKW 3 and the defending champion of the B category, SFC 2.

In group B, the record champion SKW 1 will compete against SFC 1, SKW 2, and SKW 4.

In the A-category semi-final, the first from group A plays against the second-placed from group B and vice versa. The third and fourth-placed teams of the two groups advance through to the semi-finals of the B-category.

The host SFC has two U/14 teams while the capital-based club SKW has three youth teams.

The extended men's national squad met 2 weeks ago for their third training camp, which was used as trials as well as preparation for the upcoming World Cup in Germany this year.

The national team's announcement was due to be made this Saturday, but the decision-makers pleaded with the Fistball Association of Namibia for more time as the level of performance of all the players is very similar.

The next training camp is already scheduled for 25 to 26 February.