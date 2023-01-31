/Ae//Gams Festival set for April – Participation applications now open

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has called for applications for participation in the Windhoek /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, taking place from 28 to 29 April.

The municipal authority said the deadline for applications is 24 February and the theme for this year is, the place where we live.

“Applicants are for the categories of music, live craft classes, arts and crafts, traditional food, theatre, and drama plays, comedy, poetry, kiddies activities, parade floats, bar potjiekos competition, vetkoek competition, and cultural groups,” they added.

Applications are available at www.cityofwindhoek.org.na and one of the City’s social media pages, and for inquiries, the City advised the public to contact Mariah Hamata at 061 290 2588 or [email protected] or Grace Pujatura at 061 290 2092 or [email protected]