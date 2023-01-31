Local mining sector to showcase investment opportunities at SA Indaba

An announcement said that the country will showcase investment opportunities in the mining sector at 2023 Invest in African Mining Indaba, which kicked off from 6 to 9 February in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Indaba presents a unique opportunity for Namibia to exhibit its investment prospects in the mining sector to a worldwide audience while amplifying its commitment to sustainable mining practices, the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In its 28th year, the event brings together industry leaders, investors, and government representatives to discuss the future of Africa’s mining sector.

“We will also leverage the convening power of the Indaba to connect with potential partners and investors that are crucial to the growth of the sector by adding as much value as possible to the minerals mined, and the attainment of national development goals,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo in a statement.

He added that this will build resilience in the local economy and contribute to structural economic transformation.

According to Alweendo, the event provides a valuable platform for the delegation to make a case for Namibia’s mining sector to a global audience and reinforce its reputation as a destination of choice for mining investment in Africa.

“The country is participating under the theme “Namibia: Securing investments in sustainable mining supply chains”, indicative of the sector’s transition from mainly extractive mining towards creating opportunities for enhanced economic activities in the entire supply chain,” he said.

Namibia’s delegation led by Alweendo will present investment prospects in the mining sector through a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings as well as a country case study titled “Investment Opportunities in Namibia” to be held on 6 February.

The country spotlight will feature presentations by various entities including the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Chamber of Mines, and private investors who will share their investment experience in the country.