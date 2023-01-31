CRAN, NamRA to promote coordination in the importation of telecommunication equipment

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) will promote security and facilitate international trade, for the harmonisation of customs procedures for international ordinary mail of the Designated Postal Operator, following an inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week.

The MoU follows the signing and successful implementation of an agreement between CRAN and the Ministry of Finance: Directorate of Customs and Excise in 2016, to harmonise the implementation of laws governing the importation of telecommunications equipment into Namibia.

According to a statement, furthermore, the two institutions intend to collaborate on research and capacity-building initiatives that are aimed at facilitating the lawful and efficient importation of telecommunications equipment and international ordinary mail.

In a message delivered at the signing agreement ceremony, Emilia Nghikembua, CRAN CEO stated that “the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009) authorises the Authority to prescribe reasonable standards applicable to imported telecommunications equipment to ensure against harm to electronic telecommunications and networks and protect public health and safety. CRAN and NamRA will coordinate, harmonise, and secure the consistent application of the respective laws governing the import, export, and/or manufacturing of telecommunications equipment in our country.”

Nghikembua added that the purpose of Type Approval is to ensure that telecommunications equipment used in Namibia complies with international standards and that sub-standard equipment that may present health and safety hazards to consumers, and that is incompatible with local networks is not operated in the country.

Further, the Type Approval Regulations ensure that the general operating frequency of telecommunications equipment and in particular the radio apparatus are in conformance with the national frequency band plan of Namibia to avoid interference with essential services.

Sam Shivute, NamRA Commissioner described the signing of the MOU as a great opportunity to promote coordination in the importation of telecommunication equipment and collaboration in the capacity building between the two institutions.

He said traders are faced with several challenges as they sometimes do not understand the requirements relating to the importation of certain equipment, adding that with this MOU traders will benefit as information will be availed to them.

A working Committee will be established to ensure the implementation of the agreement.

The MoU will establish a framework for equipment approvals and standards at the various border posts within and around Namibia and set the agenda for interaction and cooperation between the signatories while being mindful of the respective applicable laws.