Meet the Kavango West Regional Council Junior National Councillors

Klemens Kamberuka, a grade 11 learner from Olavi Sivhute Combined School, and Getrud Kambinda, a grade 11 from Nkurenkuru Combined School, have been chosen as the new Junior Councillors from the Kavango West Region.

The Kavango West Regional Council said previously eight learners were selected from all the eight Constituencies to serve as Junior Regional Councillors (JRC) and after that selection, the members of the JRC will elect among themselves 3 members to represent them at the Junior National Council.

“However, due to limited funds only two learners were selected this year to represent Kavango West at the Junior National Council, of which their term of office will be for two years,” they added.

The Council further said the Junior National Council (JNC) are selected based on their academic performance and leadership capabilities.

“Kamberuka and Kambinda will join the rest of the JNC from other regions from 20 to 22 February for their first session at the National Council Chamber in Windhoek and they will also attend the 30th-anniversary celebration of the National Council which will take place on 23 February,” emphasised the Council.

The JNC was established in 2016, to reach out to young people in Namibia and teach them about the work and values of the Parliamentary system of Namibia. The JNC is also a platform where school-going youth can voice their opinions, views, and concerns.