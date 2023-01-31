Pickering makes return to Justice Ministry

The Ministry of Justice has welcomed back Gladice Pickering as their newly appointed Executive Director, which is effective from 1 February.

Pickering rejoins the ministry from NAMIBRE, where she served as Company Secretary. Before joining NAMIBRE, she served as the Executive Director of the same ministry.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mrs. Pickering on her appointment and wish her success in her new position. We are excited to see what new ideas and energy she will bring to the table as we move the Ministry forward,” they added.

Explaining her background, the ministry said Pickering served in the Ministry of Justice for more than 20 years of which 13 years were in various senior positions.

“She has also served as a Legal Attaché to Namibia’s Permanent Mission in Geneva from June 2014 to October 2016,” they concluded.