One thousand mattresses for IK Tjimuhiva for learners to get a good night’s sleep

Feb 3, 2023

The Social Invesment Fund of the Namibian Ports Authority recently made a substantial addition to the N$30 million the fund has spent so far on eduction, when it donated more than 1000 mattresses to the IK Tjimuhiva Combined School in the Omusati Region.

Namport’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Taná Pesat, said the fund continues to support the fourth Sustainable Development Goal, Quality Education, through the targetted investments it makes to promote education in all the regions.

The donation is valued at N$317,000. The mattresses will be used in the school’s dormitory to ensure that learners are well rested when they start a new school day.

A trustee of the Social Investment Fund, Elias Mwenyo, said the fund was established on four core values to support SME development, health, education and protection of the environment.

