Roads Authority closes section of District Road 3660 due to flooding

The Roads Authority (RA) has closed off a section of District Road 3660 (DR 3660) from Shipepe to Oontanadhambinga in the northern part of the country due to flooding experienced in the area.

This is to caution the public to take extra precautions when driving during the rainy season and also to avoid driving in flood-affected areas. The Authority also said motorists should be vigilant and evade driving without confirming the conditions of the roads from the RA.

Meanwhile, this was revealed via a media release issued by the RA’s Corporate Communication Section on Thursday. “The closed-off section is from Shipepe to Oontanadhambinga in Aakwenyanga village. This section of DR3660 branches off to Main Road 92 between Ongwediva and Ondangwa and is approximately 1,6 kilometers from the main road,” the Corporate Communication Section said.

The Authority is, therefore, urging the public to utilize DR4102, Aakwenyana to Omeege, as an alternative route in the interim. Further, RA will inform the public through the relevant platforms when the road re-opens, they added.

“In addition, the public is urged to report any obstructions or road damages on our national roads to: [email protected]”