Free training for MSME on food safety and compliance

All Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been invited for a two-day training on Food Safety and Compliance, by the Iyalago Food Assurance Consultants (IFAC) in collaboration with Namibia Trade Forum, supported by the Namibian Standard Institution.

The training will be done from 23 to 24 February at the Namibia University of Science (NUST) Hotel School, from 08::30 to 16:00.

The Co-Founders of IFAC and Facilitators of the Training, Vera Iiyambo, and Ruth Martinez said prospective participants should RSVP their company profile to [email protected], and certificates of completion will be provided at the end of the training.

“The training will entail food spoilage and food poisoning, good manufacturing and preventing food contamination, food hygiene requirements, inspections and monitoring techniques, and food preservation methods and packaging,” they added.

The ladies said companies who want to join the training should be registered as MSMEs or SMEs, produce packaged food, which is ready for export or distribution in the retail market, and must have existing recipes and products developed and sold as packaged.

“Companies who use any preservation methods, companies who manufacture food and distribute food, can apply,” they said.

Only one representative per company and the training is free.