Select Page

Annual Python software programming conference makes a return after 2-year hiatus

Posted by | Feb 2, 2023 |

Annual Python software programming conference makes a return after 2-year hiatus

The eighth edition of the annual Python software programming conference is scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 February in Windhoek, The PyCon Namibia said in a statement on Thursday said.

The grass-roots event, run year after year by a team of experienced volunteers returns after being dormant for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

The three-day event will focus on careers and professionalism, featuring a roster of Namibian and international speakers, on a variety of programming topics, including data science, robotics, and web applications.

Ngatute Mate, one of the conference co-founders, said, “Our mission continues: to see more software being created in Namibia and to see more Namibians succeeding in the software industry. This year, aspiring programmers will have the chance to meet recruiters from Namibian and international software companies.”

PyCon Namibia is a non-profit event committed to making opportunities open to all and tickets for the event are priced for affordability. https://na.pycon.org/tickets/

Kondjashili Shaimemanya of the organising committee said: “There are learning and career opportunities in open-source software for Namibians. Thanks to commercial sponsorship we can make them accessible to ordinary people. It’s an event where even students can afford to mix and talk with leaders in the international software world.”

Participating organisations and sponsors include the international Python Software Foundation, Canonical (the company behind the Ubuntu operating system), Anaconda, and the Software Sustainability Institute.

International speakers will travel from several countries across Europe and Africa.

PyCon Namibia has run since 2015. It is an initiative of the Python Programming Association of Namibia.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Market growth for smart phones increasing in rural areas

Market growth for smart phones increasing in rural areas

5 September 2017

FAO deploys new application to combat locust outbreak locally

FAO deploys new application to combat locust outbreak locally

31 August 2021

Innovative platform to reduce financial crime and combat de-risking to globally launch in May

Innovative platform to reduce financial crime and combat de-risking to globally launch in May

12 February 2019

The Ethics of Code: Developing AI for Business with five core principles

The Ethics of Code: Developing AI for Business with five core principles

24 July 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<