Annual Python software programming conference makes a return after 2-year hiatus

The eighth edition of the annual Python software programming conference is scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 February in Windhoek, The PyCon Namibia said in a statement on Thursday said.

The grass-roots event, run year after year by a team of experienced volunteers returns after being dormant for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

The three-day event will focus on careers and professionalism, featuring a roster of Namibian and international speakers, on a variety of programming topics, including data science, robotics, and web applications.

Ngatute Mate, one of the conference co-founders, said, “Our mission continues: to see more software being created in Namibia and to see more Namibians succeeding in the software industry. This year, aspiring programmers will have the chance to meet recruiters from Namibian and international software companies.”

PyCon Namibia is a non-profit event committed to making opportunities open to all and tickets for the event are priced for affordability. https://na.pycon.org/tickets/

Kondjashili Shaimemanya of the organising committee said: “There are learning and career opportunities in open-source software for Namibians. Thanks to commercial sponsorship we can make them accessible to ordinary people. It’s an event where even students can afford to mix and talk with leaders in the international software world.”

Participating organisations and sponsors include the international Python Software Foundation, Canonical (the company behind the Ubuntu operating system), Anaconda, and the Software Sustainability Institute.

International speakers will travel from several countries across Europe and Africa.

PyCon Namibia has run since 2015. It is an initiative of the Python Programming Association of Namibia.