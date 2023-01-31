NANSO irked by school conditions in the Erongo region

The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) believes that there are not enough AS-qualified teachers in the Erongo region

The organisation highlighted this recently when they paid a visit to the Office of the Governor, Neville Andre, recently.

The Regional Executive and Branch Executives of NANSO visited the Governor regarding the #AccessToEducation Campaign 2023 and pointed out that learners that did not yet get school placements are missing out on face-to-face teaching.

“There is a lot of drug and alcohol abuse from learners, they lack motivation towards their studies, there are not enough textbooks for learners and there is not enough inclusivity regarding facilities and placement for disabled, impaired, and marginalized communities,” added NANSO Erongo.

The Student body was also concerned about the health and sanitation on school grounds and hostels, school dropouts and the failure rate of learners, and the lack of school medical staff.