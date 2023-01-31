Merck Foundations I CAN mentorship program to empower women and youth in Africa

Founding Editor of Africa Health and Climate Change (AHCC), Sharon Kavhu has been chosen to join the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej’s initiative, ‘I CAN-Mentorship Program’, that empowers women and youth in Africa.

Kavhu was one of the candidates selected out of the Merck Foundation Alumni from the fields of healthcare, media, art, and fashion who applied for the Program to benefit from Dr. Kelej’s vast experience.

Dr. Kelej said she will lead the selected mentees to explore their potential and help them achieve their dreams by overcoming challenges and finding solutions with a never giving up attitude.

“My selected mentees will have an opportunity to interact with me in person, I will share my experience and knowledge with them to help them unleash their potential, and set and achieve professional and personal goals. The end objective of this program is to help reach their potential, fulfill their dreams, inspire others, and transform under pressure in this ever-evolving and competitive environment,” she added.

Mentee Sharon Kavhu said she is excited to be part of this mentorship program because she believes after this program, she will become a better version of herself.

“I believe it will bring and polish the best in me for my global mandate to flourish. It is such an honour to be part of this mentorship program,” added Kavhu.

“I have so much respect for Dr. Kelej and I am inspired by her leadership qualities, what she has achieved in this male-dominated industry, so I am looking forward to learning from her and also tapping into the same space,” she emphasised.

Dr. Kelej selected the applicants for this program based on the evaluation of their applications and their need. The program is a personal contribution from Dr. Keleji which does not entail a reward or a job opportunity within the organisation.