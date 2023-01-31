Amnesty for traffic offenders extended

The Office of the Chief Magistrate, via the Office of the Judiciary, announced that amnesty granted to all members of the public with pending traffic warrants of arrest to pay admission of guilt fines from 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023 is extended for a further period of two months from 1 February 2023 to 31 March 2023.

A statement issued by the Office of the Chief Magistrate reveals that during the period of amnesty, an accused with a pending warrant of arrest must appear in court for an inquiry on the pending warrant of arrest in terms of Section 55 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

“Accused persons who intend to pay admission of guilt fine will do so from Monday to Friday during normal working hours,” reads the statement.

Moreover, after payment of the admission of guilt fine, the summons of notice to appear in court together with the receipt must be brought to the attention of the magistrate for an inquiry to be held in terms of Section 55, according to the statement.

“The extension of the amnesty period is based on the non-execution of warrants of arrest, during the said period and not the suspension of the inquiry as mandated in terms of the above-captured section,” added the Office of the Chief Magistrate.