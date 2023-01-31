Select Page

Fourth long course gala preps swimmers for nationals

The fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala of the season took place over the weekend at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Swimmers participated in over 41 events, with Swakopmund and Oranjemund simultaneously hosting their Bank Windhoek Long Course Galas in their respective towns.

Swimmers put in great performances and broke a few individual records.

Roselinda Matyayi, from Aqua Swimming Club, broke the 50 metres (m) backstroke and 50m butterfly records, while Oliver Durand from the Dolphin’s Swimming Club, broke the 800m freestyle and 400m individual medley. Lushano Lamprecht, from Aqua swimming club, broke the 800m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m butterfly records.

The event allowed swimmers to qualify for the Bank Windhoek Namibian Nationals, which will take place from Thursday, 23 February to Sunday, 26 February 2023, in Windhoek.

