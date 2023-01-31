Select Page

Cancer Association to host clinics in the Erongo region

Two free clinics will be hosted in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund on the 2 and 3 February respectively by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

The Association in a statement announced their new partnership with Sentrum Pharmacy in Walvis Bay, which has made their in-house clinics available to them for their clinic on 2 February.

“The aim of moving the clinic to the centre of town is to make it more accessible to those of you who had difficulty getting to the clinic due to your work responsibilities,” they added.

They said that the clinic will start at 09:00 and will be for pap smears and breast examinations for women and the PSA blood test for prostate cancer for men.

“The Swakopmund clinic will also be for pap smears and breast examinations as well as the PSA blood tests for prostate cancer and will as usual be hosted at CAN Erongo premises at 3C Ferdinand Stich Street. Make your appointment now for ease of mind,” concluded the Association.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

