‘Breath of the World’ public talk set for Wednesday

The Goethe Institut and the Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a public talk by Stefan Bollmann on 1 February at 19:00 at the Namibia Scientific Society, titled ‘The Breath of the World. Johann Wolfgang Goethe and the Experience of Nature’.

The Society in a statement released last week said that Bollmann in ‘The Breath of the World. Johann Wolfgang Goethe and the Experience of Nature’, takes the audience on a journey through Italy, Switzerland, and as far as the Harz Mountains, alongside the naturalist Goethe.

“Based on his observations of nature and anatomical examinations, Bollmann shows his audience what lessons and inspirations they can still draw today from Goethe’s sensually vivid perceptions of nature,” they added.

Stefam Bollmann was born in 1958 and studied literature, history, and philosophy before writing a Ph.D. thesis on Thomas Mann. In 1998 he gave up his job as a university lecturer to work in publishing and writing. With his best-selling, Women Who Read Are Dangerous and Women Who Read Are Dangerous and Clever he looked into how the culture of reading has changed.

Bollmann’s books have been translated into sixteen languages, including English, and sold almost half a million copies.