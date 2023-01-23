Dr. Mwoombola appointed Welwitchia Health Training Centre rector

Welwitchia Health Training Centre (WHTC) has appointed Dr. Andreas Mwoombola as the Rector; succeeding Prof Scholastika Iipinge, the Founding Member of WHTC, a statement on Monday revealed.

Dr. Andreas Mwoombola will assume duty effective from 6 February 2023.

Dr. Mwoombola has more than 23 years of experience in strategic business development and management in diverse business environments. He worked in synergy with leaders to ensure businesses’ integral running and conduct, leading organisations through change and professional development. He holds a Ph.D. (Doctorate) in General Management, MSc in Human Resources Management, and an MBA holder.

“The appointment of Dr. Mwoombola comes at a critical time in which the institution strives to bridge the gap in higher education and cater to all Namibians through diversifying its programmes, his vast experience in resource management, human capital management and development, finance, corporate governance, and strategic planning will steer the institution to greater heights,” said Mrs. Monika Pendukeni – Chairperson of the Council and Founding Member.

Furthermore, Dr. Mwoombola is a seasoned professional nurse who also worked at various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Private institutions, such as Namibia Airports Company, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, First National Bank of Namibia, and Skorpion Zinc Mine, in the capacity of Executive in Human Resources Management. He also worked as Marketing, Communication, and Transformation Executive at Nedbank Namibia.

The Founding Member of WHTC, Prof Scholastika Iipinge, said, “I look forward to working with Dr. Mwoombola, his expertise and skills will benefit WHTC as we work towards fulfilling our strategic objectives and transforming Welwitchia Health Training Centre into a renowned institution.”

Before joining WHTC, Dr. Mwoombola worked for the past four (4) years at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat as a Senior Officer responsible for Learning, Development, and Organisational Development and later as a Consultant and Technical Expert in the department of Corporate Affairs responsible for Finance, Human Resources and Administration, Information Technology and Communication, Procurement and Projects.

“I am extremely excited to join Welwitchia Health Training Centre, said Dr. Mwoombola. I believe that WHTC is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the continuously evolving higher education environment.”

As a Rector, he will be responsible for the academic, administrative, strategic, and transformational leadership of Welwitchia Health Training Centre.