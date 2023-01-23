O&L Group expands footprint beyond borders with the formation of O&L Europe

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group recently expanded its footprint in Europe with the formation of a new European holding company, O&L Europe, to leverage the enormous growth potential of the German market and set the stage for future expansion.

According to the company in a statement, O&L Europe will consist of already established O&L Nexentury (in energy development), O&L Immobilien (property development and investment), O&L Sustainable Finance (finance and investment) and future activities in the hospitality industry.

“As part of the O&L Group’s recent expansion plans which include developments for its Namibian subsidiaries – such as establishing a new Hangana Seafood factory and rebuilding Mokuti Etosha Lodge – Germany has been further selected to strengthen the Group’s resilience and offerings with the formation of a new European holding company, O&L Europe,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

O&L Europe was officially established in November 2022 and is headed by Steffen Kammerer as Managing Director.

Kammerer noted that this is a ‘truly historical opportunity’ for the O&L Group.

“Sustainability is the strategic key with which we will address the market’s energy and environmental issues and unlock our success. Our European business model provides cradle-to-grave renewable energy infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality asset development services and strategic capital to address Germany’s and expanding to Europe’s most pressing energy and sustainability challenges,” Kammerer said.

Originally one of a trio of O&L Nexentury MDs, Kammerer will continue to serve as MD on the O&L Nexentury board.

“Of the other two O&L Nexentury MDs, Bernd Walbaum will be responsible for leading Nexentury Africa, which has operations in Namibia, South Africa, and Ivory Coast; and Rollie Armstrong will be leading Nexentury Europe, with Germany as its market,” the company added.

The company also stated that it will house the O&L Group’s European businesses and operations, primarily in Germany.

Meanwhile, O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme said, it is “extremely exciting to enter the new year with the possibilities of O&L Europe on the horizon.”

Thieme added that an investment of this nature grants them, as a Group, greater resilience to external shocks and contributes to a more stable environment wherein our existing businesses can thrive.

“Establishing relationships, growing our capabilities, and expanding our footprint beyond our borders creates greater opportunities, not only for our Group, but for our people and the country, and I am eager to see these opportunities advance,” he said.