Female filmmakers Shilongo and Mungoba off to Joburg Film Festival

Posted by | Jan 30, 2023 |

Two local female filmmakers, Ndakalako Shilongo and Othilia Tutu Mungoba will attend the Joburg Film Festival and establish a Sister Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) chapter, courtesy of MultiChoice Namibia and the Namibia Film Commission.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze, said their contribution to the formation of the Namibian SWIFT chapter ties into their hyperlocal strategy of taking Namibia to the world.

“Namibia has proven to have huge potential in the creative industry and the SWIFT chapter will enable skill development and networking to push our films beyond our borders,” added Gertze.

Deputy Director of the Namibia Film Commission, Florence Haifene said they are intentional in ensuring that women filmmakers are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the film industry and this partnership is a step in the right direction.

MultiChoice Namibia elaborated that SWIFT is a South African non-profit organization created in 2016 that promotes equality in the historically male-dominated film industry and offers women the opportunity to promote each other and network.

“The Joburg Film Festival was identified as the perfect platform to expose the Namibian film practitioners to the SWIFT chapter as well as its curated film programme that will showcase African and international films,” they explained.

(l-r)Filmmaker Ndakalako Shilongo, MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze, Deputy Director of the Namibia Film Commission, Florence Haifene, and Filmmaker Othilia Tutu Mungoba.

 

