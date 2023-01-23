Mineworkers Union accepts three-year wage agreement from Swakop Uranium

By Adolf Kaure.

Owner and operator of Husab Mine, Swakop Uranium, and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Erongo branch signed a three- year wage agreement on Friday in Swakopmund after negotiations concluded.

According to Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qui Bin, the agreement reflects the intent of both parties to ensure continued sustainability of the business and to strengthen labour relations. Given the prevailing economic situation, the parties believe that the wage settlement is in the best interest of both the compnay and its employees.

“I think this agreement is a big solution especially that we are in this current prevailing economic situation.” “We also believe that this agremeent will bring stability and sustainability to the company and its employees,” he said.

At full production, the Husab Mine has the potential to be the second largest uranium producer in the world.

According to Qui Bin, Swakop Uranium’s business approach is geared to ensure the operations and its stakeholders enjoy the long term benefits from the mine‘s existence. “With our collective effort, we can move hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to reach our production target,” he said.

The Chief Executive congratulated the company‘s negotiating team and the MUN branch executive committee for conducting the negotiations in a harmonious spirit characterized by mutual respect and trust, without the necessity for any intervention of third parties.

The MUN Erongo branch chairperson, Milton Augumeb, expressed his gratitude to the negoatiation team and Swakop Uranium for reaching the agreement despite the adverse economic conditions.

“For us reaching an amicable settlement looking at the economic climate, and the inflation which is now affecting both parties. The employees have given us overwhelming support on the settlement that we have reached.”

“They have also showed us commitment to assist the company to reach the production target of 4723 tonnes going forward. We are happy with the settlement that we have reached,” said Augumeb.

The agreement period will end in 2025.

MUN Erongo branch chairperson, Milton Augumeb (seated left) and Swakop Uranium Chief Executive, Qui Bin (seated right) signing the latest wage agreement in the presence of the negotiating team and employees. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)