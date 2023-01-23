BMW Off-road adventure returns to Africa – Next stop Namibia!

Namibia will host the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 an announcement made last week revealed.

The BMW GS Trophy is one of the most exciting competitions out there showcasing the capability of adventure bikes as well as the skills of the participants.

Having been held on all continents around the globe, the International GS Trophy now returns in 2024 to where it all began in 2008 in Africa. It will be the third time the GS Trophy has been conducted in Africa, with Tunisia (2008) and South Africa (2010) previously hosting the event

“After Tunisia, South Africa, Patagonia, Canada, Thailand, Mongolia, New Zealand, and most recently Albania, BMW Motorrad was again on the lookout for perfect GS terrain – and found it in the beautiful country of Namibia. Countless off-road kilometers with challenging route profiles passing through marvelous landscapes with fascinating flora and fauna once again ensure an exciting GS Trophy” said Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Brand Management BMW in a statement.

The national qualifying rounds will offer a foretaste of what is to come and there will be 15 national qualifying events and one international qualifying ground worldwide, allowing skilled endurance specialists to demonstrate their capabilities.

To secure a place on one of the 22 national teams, participants are required to perform GPS navigation exercises, off-road rides, and technical tests the statement read.

“The women’s teams that prevail at the national level will win a trip to the international female qualifying round, where a total of six women’s teams will be selected for the much-coveted seats on the plane to Namibia, along with the 16 men’s teams,” the statement added.

The qualifying rounds for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 are confirmed for the following countries and regions: Brazil, China, Germany, France, Italy, India, Japan, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Columbia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Mexico, Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai), Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman.