Farmers prefer their comprehensive short-term cover – Agrisure

Posted by | Jan 30, 2023 | ,

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The primary source of employment in Namibia and one of the major industries that has made considerable contributions to the country’s coffers over the years is the agriculture sector. Because it provides a source of income, food security, foreign earnings, and raw material to the manufacturing sector, the sector continues to be an important engine at household level as well as for the rest of the economy.

“Over the previous five years, the agriculture sector’s (fishing excluded) share of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product has been little over 4%. Agricultural output is divided roughly in two thirds by the raising of livestock and one third by the cultivation of crops and forestry,” said Gert Grobler, General Manager – Commercial Lines, Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance.

Adding that Old Mutual is aware of the difficulties in managing agricultural risks and the effects that unanticipated occurrences may have on the long-term viability of an agricultural producer’s enterprise, Grobler assured farmers that Agrisure is tailored specifically for the requirements of a commercial farming operation.

“Agrisure provides a comprehensive risk management programme that is tailored to the requirements of each farmer.” Grobler said that this includes machinery breakdown and offers a fast-track claims services to reduce downtime to the absolute minimum.

Guesthouses (accommodation and lodging) also have additional cover automatically included. “With Agrisure you have one product, one document, and one premium for all your short-term agricultural insurance needs. With this extended risk cover, Agrisure offers the farmer total peace of mind and cover at affordable premiums.”

 

