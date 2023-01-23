Building of NamPower substation well underway – Ohorongo Cement

As the main local supplier of cement, Ohorongo Cement Namibia recently gave an update on the construction of NamPower’s Sekelduin substation near Swakopmund which started in July 2021 and is now nearing completion.

Ohorongo said in a statement that the challenge they have faced on site was pouring concrete with overhead crane and bucket. “The discharge of concrete was very slow and trucks had to stand on site for extensive times with continuous monitoring, which sometimes went on late into the evening,” they added.

Furthermore they said due to confined space, the wet concrete often had to be elevated by pumping it through the dispensing pipes while there were suspended below a crane.

“So far we have used about 3000 cubic metres of cement including mortar mixed. We have used Ohorongo CEMIR with 30% fly ash blend and 30% fly ash was added to the concrete to increase the density and reduce permeability as well as cracks when the concrete has set. So far, we have used 730 tons of cement and counting,” they stated.