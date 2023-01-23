Select Page

Conservation firm stocks up rhino and lion rangers survival packs

Jan 27, 2023

The Ultimate Safaris tribe, a conservation travel company this week was hard at work packing the rhino and lion ranger survival kits. The exercise is an annual replenishment of field uniforms, boots, and other equipment needed by the rangers to perform duties.

The Safaris team said they were able to supply all of Namibia’s Rhino Rangers and Lion Rangers with packs totalling 127 packs valued at almost N400,000.

“These rangers have dedicated their lives to conservation and are a major contributor to the success of Namibia’s desert-adapted rhino and lino conservation success. We once again salute all of them and thank them for their commitment and dedication,” they added.

The team further said this is all possible because of the Pack of Conservation initiative run by their own Conservation Travel Foundation and their partners at Cymot.

“This is our fourth year of operating this initiative and even though the COVID-19 years we were able to keep rangers equipped in the field,” they explained.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

