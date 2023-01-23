Conservation firm stocks up rhino and lion rangers survival packs

The Ultimate Safaris tribe, a conservation travel company this week was hard at work packing the rhino and lion ranger survival kits. The exercise is an annual replenishment of field uniforms, boots, and other equipment needed by the rangers to perform duties.

The Safaris team said they were able to supply all of Namibia’s Rhino Rangers and Lion Rangers with packs totalling 127 packs valued at almost N400,000.

“These rangers have dedicated their lives to conservation and are a major contributor to the success of Namibia’s desert-adapted rhino and lino conservation success. We once again salute all of them and thank them for their commitment and dedication,” they added.

The team further said this is all possible because of the Pack of Conservation initiative run by their own Conservation Travel Foundation and their partners at Cymot.

“This is our fourth year of operating this initiative and even though the COVID-19 years we were able to keep rangers equipped in the field,” they explained.