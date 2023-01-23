Select Page

DHPS welcomes 83 grade 1 learners

Posted by | Jan 27, 2023 |

DHPS welcomes 83 grade 1 learners

The enrolment ceremony for 83 grade 1 learners was held on 25 January by the Deutsche Hohere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).

Principal Kristin Eichhols said that for the new learners and their families, it is a very special step in the children’s lives, a whole new and perhaps their greatest independence.

“The first school day of this year’s grade 1 at DHPS was all about friendships and diversity,” added Eichhols.

On the day, Youth Deacon Markus Laegel embarked on a tour of the savannah with the children and visitors and told them the story of how the rhinoceros and the giraffe mastered their first day of school despite external differences and became friends in no time.

Head of the DHPS Primary School, Conni Hecht told the eager listeners how the little shark found many new friends through courage, tolerance, compassion, and trust

The School explained that one of the highlights every year is the performance by the second graders to welcome the new school children into the school community and the song, Du gehorst zu uns, wir gehoren zu dir, wenn du Freunde schst, dann findest du sie hie, which means you belong with us, we belong with you, if you’re looking for a friend, you’ll find them here, underlining the welcoming spirit of the school.

“In keeping with the traditional welcome ceremony at DHPS, the oldest learners took the youngest under their wing and the twelfth graders accompanied the little newcomers to their classrooms and through the exciting morning,” they said.

The School wishes all the first graders a good start to their school life and is happy that they are here. “you complete the school community in the 2023 school year,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Educational camp to encourage secondary school girls to pursue a career in sciences

Educational camp to encourage secondary school girls to pursue a career in sciences

15 June 2018

Blue bank invests in academic excellence

Blue bank invests in academic excellence

6 February 2018

German Embassy increases scholarships

German Embassy increases scholarships

29 August 2014

First beneficiary of MTC’s Rural Schools Project gets four new classrooms

First beneficiary of MTC’s Rural Schools Project gets four new classrooms

30 October 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<