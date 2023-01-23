Vos appointed Bank Windhoek’s Head of Investment Banking

Gideon Vos has been appointed Bank Windhoek’s new Head of Investment Banking at Corporate and Institutional Banking, effective this month, the bank’s Executive Officer of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba announced this week.

“Vos has 19 years of investment banking experience in African markets. He joins us from the Mauritius Commercial Bank Capital Markets (MCBCM), where he was a Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance Advisory Services,” said Nanyemba.

At MCBCM, Vos was responsible for developing deal flow and market presence, focusing on corporate, fintech, and structured finance in Africa for the Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

In his new role, Vos will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategy for Investment Banking in Bank Windhoek and coordinating the origination and execution of investment banking opportunities. “To achieve this, Vos will lead and participate in strategic projects, providing bespoke sector and country insights and representing Bank Windhoek in internal and external stakeholder partnerships,” said Nanyemba.

Vos holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and a Higher Diploma in Tax Law from the University of Johannesburg. He is an admitted Advocate to the High Court of South Africa.

Nanyemba congratulated Vos on his appointment and wished him all the best as he takes on the responsibility of Head of Investment Banking.