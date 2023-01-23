Several appointments made by the Judicial Service Commission

The Office of the Judiciary on Thursday announced several appointments by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and other decisions by President H.E Dr. Hage Geingob, on the recommendation of the JSC.

According to JSC Secretary Sakeus Akweenda, David Munsu has been appointed in a substantive capacity as a Judge of the High Court with effect from 1 April.

“Munsu is a career magistrate whose involvement in the law spans over 10 years. He served as an acting Judge of the High Court for the periods 25 January 2021 until 30 June 2021; 15 January 2022 until 15 July 2022; and is currently serving as such until 31 March 2023,” Akweenda said.

According to a statement issued by the Judiciary, Munsu holds a Baccalaureus Juris (B. Juris) from the University of Namibia, which he obtained in 2006, and a Baccalaureus Legum (LL.B) degree also from the University of Namibia, which he acquired in 2008.

“Munsu is a product of the Aspirant Judges Training Programme, an intensive programme developed by the Namibian Judiciary aimed at the training of persons who aspire for appointment to high judicial offices,” the JSC Secretary stated.

Moreover, the JSC announced on 26 January that Erich Kesslau was appointed, in a substantive capacity, as a Judge of the High Court with effect from 1 April.

Akweenda said Kesslau is a career magistrate whose involvement in the law spans over 20 years. He added: “He has served as an acting Judge of the High Court for the periods 15 January 2022 until 15 July 2022 and is currently serving as such until 31 March 2023.”

Kesslau holds a Baccalaureus Commercii from the University of Free State, which he obtained in 1995, and a Baccalaureus Legum (LL.B) degree, also from the University of Free State, which he achieved in 1998, according to the JSC.

The JSC also revealed the appointment of Ms. Philanda Christiaan as an acting Judge of the High Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

“Christiaan acted as a Judge of the High Court previously for the periods 1 November 2016 until 31 December 2016; 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017; and 1 September 2022 to 9 December 2022,” added the JSC Secretary. Christiaan currently serves as the Chief Magistrate, having held the office since September 2009.

Meanwhile, regarding an extension of retirement age, the JSC added that Judge George Coleman was appointed as a Judge of the High Court with effect from 1 January 2022.

This comes as Judge Coleman was due to retire on 31 January 2023 when he reaches 65 years. To enable the High Court to deal expeditiously with its work, his retirement age has been extended by one year to 66.

“The Judicial Service Commission congratulates Messrs. Coleman, Munsu and Kesslau, and Ms. Christiaan on their appointments and wishes them well in the execution of their onerous tasks of delivering justice for all,” the JSC concluded.