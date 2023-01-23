Gamify education to improve learning

By Macveren D Kapukare

Mobile App Developer.

Namibia’s education has been in the spotlight recently, regrettably, it wasn’t all favourable news. The results of learners show there is a real need to improve education in all its forms and all levels. Educational reform is essential. Great strides have been made, but with the perfect storm of the pandemic, major cracks have started showing, with learners’ results suffering immensely. One way in which we can change, and reform education is by creating a more interactive environment, instead of the classic teaching which we’ve all experienced. Namibia’s education system has made progress, but there are advancements to be made. Gamifying education is one such reform that should be looked at.

Gamifying education is the process of incorporating game-like elements, such as points, badges, and leaderboards, into the learning experience to make it more engaging and interactive. This approach has been shown to increase student motivation, engagement, and retention in a variety of settings. In recent years, the use of game-like elements to engage learners and improve education has grown in popularity. This concept, known as gamification, has been used around the world, in many educational settings to promote learning and engagement. Recently, Green Enterprise Solutions has started to recognize the potential of gamification in the education system and is beginning to explore the advantages and benefits it can bring.

Gamification of education gives learners a chance to learn more interactively and playfully than just receiving information and being expected to regurgitate it. Gamification means internalising knowledge and applying it. One of the main benefits of gamifying education is that it increases student engagement and motivation. Making learning more interactive and fun, reduce boredom. It keeps students more focused and engaged with the material. This can be especially beneficial for students who struggle with traditional classroom learning methods.

Another benefit of gamifying education is that it can increase student retention of the material. By making learning more interactive and engaging, students are more likely to remember what they have learned. In a world that is increasingly becoming more interactive through apps, tablets, websites, and computer games, Namibian learners must understand how to interactively process information.

Gamifying education would also improve the overall quality of education in Namibia. By incorporating game-like elements into the learning experience, teachers can create more interactive and engaging lessons that will keep students interested and motivated.

To implement gamifying education in Namibia, it will be important to have a clear plan in place. This includes identifying specific learning objectives, determining what game-like elements would be most effective, and developing a plan to implement and incorporate these elements into the classroom. Additionally, it will be important to involve teachers and other education professionals in the process, to ensure that the gamification of education is done in a way that is educationally sound and beneficial for students.

In conclusion, gamifying education can have a significant impact on the education system in Namibia, we need to do something different to raise the overall results of our learners. Gamification is a proven method in other parts of the world and can certainly work here. By having a clear plan in place and involving teachers and other education professionals in the process, it can be implemented in a way that is educationally sound and beneficial for Namibian learners.