DStv and GOtv customers to get free boost when packages are upgraded

MultiChoice Namibia this week said that DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade and reconnect to a higher package will get a further booster to an even higher package at no additional cost until 31 March 2023.

According to MultiChoice, GOtv customers will get to wipe away their January blues and get upgraded to a higher package when they upgrade their GOtv subscription.

“The campaign allows existing GOtv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wider group of viewers,” they explained.

This means a step up to more channels and even more entertainment. “The festive season has passed, and the responsibilities of the new year are a reality, but DStv and GOtv customers still have reason to celebrate as more entertainment comes their way from 25 January – a free boost when upgrading their packages,” the entertainment firm.

For more information on this limited offer and the great content you can watch, as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

“To manage your account, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv App. To enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move, download the DStv App which allows you to watch from wherever you are.”

The Step Up offer is open to all active, disconnected, and new DStv Access, Family, and Compact customers as well as GOtv customers on the GOtv Value, Plus, and MAX packages.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said they want to keep their valued customers entertained no matter what season it is and what better way to enjoy the new year than with more content than you pay for.

“This offer allows customers to explore higher packages and enjoy more content, this is surely a little something to get excited about this January,” concluded Gertze.