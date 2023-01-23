MTC earmarks N$3.2 million for the construction of new classrooms in Zambezi, Ohangwena, and Hardap regions

MTC, through its Rural Schools Project, has announced its N$ 3.2 million plan to construct classrooms in three regions, namely Zambezi, Ohangwena, and Hardap this year.

The schools to benefit are Kahunikwa Primary School, Onduludiya Combined School, and Groendraai Primary School.

The MTC Rural Schools Project was launched in 2020 and is driven to better the learning environment for learners, through building and or revamping classrooms.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs, and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo expressed sadness over the predicament of insufficient or dilapidated classrooms faced by many schools in the country, stating that it has resulted in a Namibian child being taught in unconducive environments, and therefore must be radically addressed in a collective approach.

“This is a national challenge that needs smart collaboration to solve. As MTC, under the MTC Rural School Project, we promise to continue building classrooms as we complement the Ministry’s effort in addressing the issue of insufficient classrooms at schools, particularly those in remote areas. While we have set a commitment upon ourselves to ensure that every region benefits from this project, we are also calling on like-minded corporates to partner with us on this,” said Ekandjo.

Principal of Kahunikwa Primary School in Zambezi, Masene Nalishebo described the current situation at the school as bad and demoralizing for learners and making concentration in class difficult due to poor infrastructure.

“Learners and teachers find it challenging to conduct lessons, especially when the weather is cold or hot or windy. We are therefore thankful to MTC for deciding to construct for us a block of four classrooms and a storeroom,” said Nalishebo.

To date, the project has made an investment of N$5 million which benefitted five schools, namely Okondaunue Combined School (Kunene), Omatako Primary School (Otjozondjupa), Zinzongoro Primary School (Kavango West), Onaushe Combined School (Oshana), Aussenker Primary School (Karas) have benefited from the project.