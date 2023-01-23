Erasmus bags 2022 ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

The senior men’s Cricket team captain, Gerhard Erasmus was named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 at the ICC awards announced this week.

The ICC Awards 2022 comprised a total of 13 categories, with awards honoring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories.

According to the ICC statement, the 27-year-old came close to amassing 1000 ODI runs during the calendar year, a feat more impressive considering just eight of his 20 innings were in home conditions.

“It was a great year for myself as I contributed on the field for Namibia’s cause and to many success stories for the team,” Erasmus said in a video statement availed by Cricket Namibia.

Erasmus attributed his success to his teammates as well as the coaching staff which he commended for assisting him in achieving his elevated game.

The Namibian skipper meanwhile said his most exciting moment in the year was when he scored over 100 runs against Oman as well as the historical win against Zimbabwe where Namibia bagged their first international T20 series.

In 2022 Erasmus amassed 956 One Day International (ODI) runs and in the shorter version of the game, T20, managed 306 runs as well as 6 wickets.