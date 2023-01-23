Venaani calls on business fraternity to assist flood victims

By Adolf Kaure.

The leader of the official opposition, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani has called on the business fraternity across the country to pledge funds to help the people affected by the recent floods at various places in the country.

In a recent media statement, Venaani stated that many people have lost their livelihoods as a result of the natural disaster.

“While it is too early to predict the impact on agricultural production across the northern region in particular, crops are currently in their peak growing and development period ahead of the April and May harvest. Therefore, should the effects of the floods go by unaddressed, it has the potential to exacerbate food insecurity,” he said.

Venaani said the assistance will cover broad areas like humanitarian and social relief, repair of infrastructure, agricultural relief and repairs to damaged houses as well as other property.

He called on business owners to work in unison to build underground water reservoirs.

This he said would mitigate the baneful effects of the floods and increase access, quality, security and sustainability of water supply in the affected towns.

“This is particularly necessitated by the fact that these floods are recurrent,” he said.

Venaani urged the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) to facilitate donations and assistance rendered to the affected communities.

Several towns across the country were heavily afflicted by floods resulting in loss of life, displacement and destruction of property as rainfall figures equivalent to three months’ rain were recorded in 24 hours.

Several buildings were damaged, including the police station in Otjomuise and the Wernhill Park shopping centre. Fast-flowing rivers were also reported to have caused havoc in the suburbs and informal areas of Windhoek.

Heavy rainfall was also experienced in the ǁKaras Region with the settlement of Aroab recording 37.6mm and 31mm of rain on two separate occasions.

The severe weather did not spare the Ohangwena Region as on 14 December, five people died in a burning house in Oneifiyo village, Epembe, after their home caught fire following a lightning strike.