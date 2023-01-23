Agronomic Board and Science Commission agree on Value Chain collaboration

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

“I am excited about this collaboration, as it will ensure that we form a formalized systematic approach to the development and harmonization of regulatory aspects of Genetic Engineered crops that are imported, in transit or locally produced,” said August Angelika Fabian, the Public Relations Officer at the Namibia Agronomic Board upon the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Science Commission.

The main objective of the MoU is to coordinate and collaborate the various activities within the value chain, mainly focused on inspections of imports and local products. Collaboration will be effected inland and at all ports of entry and exits in Namibia as well as sharing of laboratory facilities for testing and research in food safety testing of controlled agronomic and horticulture products.

The agreement will further enable the two institutions to coordinate and co-host national and regional interdisciplinary training workshops related to biotechnology and biosafety.