Two lucky winners walk away with brand new VW Polo GTis

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently gave away two brand new Volkswagen Polo Gti’s to two lucky Windhoek Draught aficionados as part of their national consumer promotion.

Fersi Bertu from Omuthiya and Benediktus Simon from Oshakati are the lucky winners of the supercool wheels.

In November 2022, NBL’s premium beer brand, Windhoek Draught, launched a promotion to create excitement and engagement and reward consumers for their love and loyalty towards the brand.

The first brand-new full-spec VW Polo GTi was won by Bertu on 16 December 2022, and Simon won the second VW Polo GTi on 20 January 2023, the Breweries said in a statement last week Friday.

The successful promotion saw two lucky winners drive off in style with a Volkswagen Polo GTi each, and others, winning a share in weekly cash prizes to the total value of N$640,000 and N$360,000 in instant airtime.

Both car handovers took place at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino while the rest of the public watched via live stream. NBL’s external auditors, Deloitte Namibia, attended and observed the competition draws to ensure fairness and transparency.

Breweries Senior Brand Manager Tasneem Klazen said the campaign received an overwhelming response, which confirms that consumers not only adore the Windhoek Draught brand but indicated that they are also looking for prizes that add value to their lives.

“Windhoek Draught would like to thank all its valued consumers and customers for their continued support and loyalty and congratulates all its competition winners,” the statement concluded.