National Science Fair to bring together the best scientists in the country

The annual National Science Fair will be hosted at the Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre from 30 January to 2 February.

The event which will showcase the best science fair projects will see all regions compete.

Organised by the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture, the National Commission and Research Science and Technology (NCRST), and the Namibian Young Scientists.

The commission said the Fair aims to stimulate interest in young people in science, maths, and engineering, to provide an educational experience through participation ins scientific research, and to give public recognition to learners for the work that they have done.

“We also want to encourage the inquisitive student to explore their environment in a systematic, logical manner and to stimulate students’ interest in science and technology while simultaneously promoting the development of the life skills of communication, decision making, evaluation of alternative solutions, and critical thinking,” they added.

The commission said the event is open to guests only, but members of the public can attend the event on 1 February from 16:00 to 17:00 and 2 February from 08:00 to 11:00.

The National Science Fair is sponsored by Debmarine Namibia.