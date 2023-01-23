Cancer Association to host father and son cricket fun day

Cricket enthusiasts have been invited to take part invited to participate in the ‘Father and Son Fun Day’ in Swakopmund on 8 February, at 16:00 at the MTC Dome Swakopmund.

Tickets are available at N$150 per person at Cancer Association Namibia, Erongo

Cancer Association CEO, Rolf Hansen said this is a brilliant opportunity for the men, young and old, to connect, network, and have fun, while meeting the stunning Namibia Cricket Team who have made the country so proud in the international arena.

The Cancer Association and Cricket Namibia are inviting not only a father and his son/s but challenging teachers who have an aspiring cricket team, or a caring uncle or grandfather to bring the young men in their family or circle of friends to join in.

“It’s all about bringing our men together, having healthy funds, and supporting the ‘living a healthy lifestyle’ approach,” added the Association.

For more information, the CAN Erongo Centre can be reached at 064 461271 or [email protected]