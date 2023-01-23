And then there was network – MTC commissions 1000th network tower in Okadhiya

MTC switched on its 1000th network tower at Okadhiya, Okatyali Constituency in the Oshana Region this week.

The event was part of the success narrative of the 081Every1 Project which the telco launched in 2017 to connect 100% of the country to a reliable network grid.

Constituency councilor Joseph Mupetami who has for long advocated for this need of his constituency applauded MTC at the event, stating that this has been a long time coming and residents no longer have to suffer with the network.

“This is the development and we can only thank MTC for hearing our cry,” he said.

The Project started in 2017 to increase MTC’s voice and data coverage footprint to reach more Namibians. Since its launch, 268 sites in total have been commissioned and 24 sites are currently under construction. Of the 248 sites constructed, 221 are rural sites, while 47 are urban sites. In the Oshana Region, the project has constructed 14 rural and 8 urban sites. In total, the region has 22 rural and 42 urban sites.

Cutting the ribbon to switch on the tower for the Okadhiya villagers, ICT minister Peya Mushelenga emphasized that telecommunications infrastructures are amongst factors such as electricity and water supply, transport, and data communications systems that smart businesses look at before they take their investments there.

“We need to make the presence of such factors a reality in remote areas so that we can attract investors. This is an era of e-commerce, and leadership in telecommunications is utterly essential and an economic imperative,” said Mushelenga.

Mushelenga lauded MTC for its gallant effort efforts in providing connection to the country. “In doing so, MTC continues to bring our people and eliminates the information gaps between rural and urban, rich and poor, privileged and the disadvantaged,” he added.

MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus cemented the ministered sentiments when he announced that the Okadhiya tower, although located in a rural setting, is 4G enabled and set the site on 5G shortly.

“Under the 081Every1 project, our sites have been upgraded from 2G to 3G and 4G, respectively. And this is chiefly because we aim to unlock Namibians to digitalization. We want our people, regardless of where they are, to be digitally enabled and have access to e-services. I must submit that very soon MTC will be setting in motion the rollout of 5G technology so that we will upscale and ready this nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR),” said Erastus.

According to MTC’s Managing Director, Dr. Licky Erastus, the execution of the company’s entrusted mandate of providing inclusive and quality connectivity, and commissioning a network tower is always fulfilling, as they intentionally lead and drive to bridge the digital gap in society.

“As MTC, we strongly believe that for us to ensure sheer inclusivity and equal economic participation from all citizens, the extension of our network footprints to all corners of the country is essential. Today, I am therefore excited and filled with pride that we are launching our number 1000 network mast here in Okadhiya, Okatyali constituency. This is historic and truly accentuates MTC’s commitment to serving the Namibian nation,” said Erastus.