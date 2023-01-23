COP27: Namibia signs MoU with EU for green hydrogen and sustainable raw materials

By Freeman ya Ngulu

A Memorandum of Understanding for strategic collaboration between the EU and Namibia was signed at COP27 in Egypt by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of Namibia, HE Dr Hage Geingob.

As the economies of the partners transition to a greener, more digital economy, the cooperation intends to ensure the creation of a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials, processed products, and renewable hydrogen. The longterm focus is on areas where both parties may gain.

By fostering growth of the mining and renewable hydrogen value chains, the cooperation will enhance local value addition in Namibia. In addition to facilitating capital and investment, it will assist sustainable raw material extraction, processing and distribution.

“I am so pleased to sign this agreement between the EU and Namibia for the development of raw material value chains and renewable hydrogen,” said Von der Leyen. “Not only does this deal represent a significant advance for the EU’s climate goals, but it also benefits Namibia. In keeping with the Global Gateway Strategy, it demonstrates Europe’s commitment to cooperate with partner nations on our shared commitments to a future that is greener and more resilient. President Geingob has my gratitude for his dedication and I look forward to working with him. This relationship is a crucial step in advancing the trust-based relations between Namibia and the EU.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Markets said the MoU with Namibia is similar to that with Kazakhstan. The agreements, concluded in record time, are an important step in this regard and I’m confident they will bring benefits for all sides involved” Breton said.

Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships said that ultimately the objective is to diversify sourcing of critical resources for the mentioned economies, in line with the upcoming Critical Raw Materials Act. The partnership with Namibia will also be essential to support the country to diversify its economy.

“As a tangible demonstration of enhanced engagement with Africa and as a deliverable of the Global Gateway, the hydrogen and raw materials partnership between Namibia and the EU supports sustainable development and local value chains in Namibia. It also enables the EU to diversify its partnerships in view of access to sustainably sourced raw materials. While demonstrating global leadership on hydrogen development, Namibia is the EU’s trusted partner on green transition. This partnership of equals creates a solid platform for increased sustainability both in Namibia and in the EU,” commented Urpilainen.