EU injects N$437 million to assist three new local development programmes

The Annual Action Plan for 2022 received a boost of N$437 million for new programmes in the area of early childhood education, governance, and gender.

This was announced Tuesday at the joint launch of the plan by the National Planning Commission Director General, Obeth Kandjoze, and the visiting European Union Commissioner, Jutta Urpilainen.

European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, are currently on a two-day courtesy visit to enhance the partnership between the EU and Namibia.

The new programmes launched under the Action Plan 2022, are 1) Budget support on foundational education of EUR 16 million (N$291 million), 2) a Programme on Governance and Gender Equality of EUR 2.5 million (N$45.5 million), and 3) a Technical Cooperation Facility of EUR 5.5 million (N$100 million).

Kandjoze in a statement said Namibia is committed to investing in and supporting Early Childhood Development services.

“We are thankful for the long-standing EU support in this sector. Targeting the most vulnerable children at an early age is a highly cost-effective strategy to ensure that all children develop to their full potential and is a good investment for future prosperity,” he said.

“The government and the EU look forward to the successful implementation of the Action Plan 2022. Both parties will continue to strengthen trade and investment efforts, which will play a vital role in stimulating economic growth and recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Urpilainen said: “Through this action plan and under the Global Gateway, the EU and Member States continue to support Namibia in human development and education, good governance and strengthening inclusive green growth, creating new opportunities to Namibian individuals and businesses.”

Commissioner Breton on Wednesday, on day two, will visit several business operations relevant to the EU-Namibia partnership, including the AfriTin Mining Company and NAMPORT in Walvis Bay, where he will tour the site and talk to companies working on green hydrogen transport capacities, the EU-Namibia spokesperson confirmed.