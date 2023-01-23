2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance launch set for Wednesday

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation will launch the 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) on Wednesday.

To mark the launch of the Index, both the Foundation’s Executive Director and Head of Research will present and comment on the findings of the 2022 IIAG.

The 2022 IIAG is a chance to accurately take stock of the state of the continent amidst the converging impacts of climate change, the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as understand Africa’s governance progress across the decade.

The IIAG is a vast dataset that provides a framework and dashboard for any interested audience to assess governance at the African continental, regional, and national level, on a whole spectrum of thematic governance dimensions, including security, justice, democracy, transparency, rights, economic opportunity, and health.