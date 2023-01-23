Prices for frozen horse mackerel to increase – Last price increase announced in 2018

The price of frozen horse mackerel will increase from 23 January due to the recent escalation in the cost of doing business, the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust announced this week.

Marketing and Communications Department, De Wet Siluka said they increased the prices of frozen horse mackerel to ensure that the company remains sustainable and in response to the escalation in the horse mackerel harvesting cost, which increased by more than 50% from the 2022 harvesting season.

“This is our first price increase announcement since 2018 and it is only applicable to frozen horse mackerel products and other fish species prices remain unchanged,” he added.

He further stated that the Trust conducted thorough consultations and price benchmarking with prevailing prices in the market to ensure that their products are reasonably priced.