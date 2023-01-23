GIPF to suspend monthly benefit payments of beneficiaries who have not enrolled for biometrics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has reminded all GIPF pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries in all the region, that the Biometric Enrolment is ending on 28 February.

The Fund encouraged pensioners and beneficiaries to go for enrollment at all their regional offices countrywide without delay.

“Enrollment in the Biometric system is key to ensuring that we pay benefits to the rightful beneficiaries and to pay their money on time,” stated the Fund warning that they will suspend the monthly benefit payments to those members who do not enroll by 28 February.

For enquires call the GIPF offices at 061 205 1000