Select Page

GIPF to suspend monthly benefit payments of beneficiaries who have not enrolled for biometrics

Posted by | Jan 24, 2023 |

GIPF to suspend monthly benefit payments of beneficiaries who have not enrolled for biometrics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has reminded all GIPF pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries in all the region, that the Biometric Enrolment is ending on 28 February.

The Fund encouraged pensioners and beneficiaries to go for enrollment at all their regional offices countrywide without delay.

“Enrollment in the Biometric system is key to ensuring that we pay benefits to the rightful beneficiaries and to pay their money on time,” stated the Fund warning that they will suspend the monthly benefit payments to those members who do not enroll by 28 February.

For enquires call the GIPF offices at 061 205 1000

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Africa’s inaugural Solar Power trade show and conference postponed – Event rescheduled for February 2022

Africa’s inaugural Solar Power trade show and conference postponed – Event rescheduled for February 2022

4 August 2021

Highest daily tally of 52 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Highest daily tally of 52 new COVID-19 cases recorded

1 July 2020

16 days of activism against gender violence commences

16 days of activism against gender violence commences

12 December 2022

Fuel prices remain unchanged in September

Fuel prices remain unchanged in September

4 September 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<