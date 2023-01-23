First case of rhino poaching this year – Suspected poacher gunned down

The first case of rhino poaching this year was recorded in an incident where a suspected poacher was killed on Saturday, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda confirmed this week.

It is alleged that three male suspects hunted a rhino at farm Okarakua, Windhoek district, in which one suspect was shot and killed by the anti-poaching members and another male suspect, aged 27 was arrested, while the third one is still at large, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security’s weekend serious crime report stated.

“The following items were recovered; a hunting rifle, silencer, rounds, two horns, and two cell phones. The value of the items is not yet determined. The nationalities of the poachers are still not known as police investigations are still ongoing,” the report added.

Muyunda in response to the report said the ministry can confirm that such an incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, a person lost his life, but we commend the team that was involved in tracking the suspects. Again this is an indication that crime does not always pay,” Muyunda said, adding that this is the first recorded poaching incident of the year in the country.

In 2022, Namibia recorded 63 rhinos poached consisting of 41 black rhinos and 22 white rhinos.