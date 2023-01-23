SASSCAL 2.0 is in motion to close the gap between research and practice

By Ester Nakanduungile

NIPAM Communication and PR Manager.

As we prepare for the official launch of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate (SASSCAL) 2.0 research programme in March, Executive Director Dr. Jane Olwoch received two academicians, Prof. Josch Becker and his Ph.D. student Elisa Toth from the University of Hamburg, Germany on 19 January.

The two academicians are involved in the SUSTAIN project and initiative that targets sustainable food security in SADC countries. The meeting aimed to discuss the way forward with SUSTAIN, an answer to SASSCAL 2.0’s call for SADC GRAND Challenges in integrated research priority areas of Food Security, Water Security, and Sustainable Forest and Woodlands.

Sustainable Food Security and Woodland Utilization for Drought Prone Communal Areas under Climate Change (SUSTAIN) consortium is coordinated by the University of Bremen in Germany with the University of Namibia as the core partner amongst other universities such as the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the University of Eduardo Dos Santos in Angola, the University of Botswana, the University of Hamburg in Germany and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources. SUSTAIN aims to achieve restoration and sustainable use of degrading ecosystems in rural community areas by implementing.

Subsequently SUSTAIN will contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals of no poverty, no-hunger good health and well-being, quality education, climate action, life on land, gender equality, and partnerships for the Goals.

Under the current food insecurity as a result of climate change and other anthropogenic factors, SUSTAIN is a practical example of how research can be turned into action, said Dr. Jane Olwoch.

SUSTAIN is in motion and SASSCAL envisions a successful implementation with its various consortiums and partners.