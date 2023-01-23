Select Page

SASSCAL 2.0 is in motion to close the gap between research and practice

Posted by | Jan 24, 2023 |

SASSCAL 2.0 is in motion to close the gap between research and practice

By Ester Nakanduungile
NIPAM Communication and PR Manager.

As we prepare for the official launch of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate (SASSCAL) 2.0 research programme in March, Executive Director Dr. Jane Olwoch received two academicians, Prof. Josch Becker and his Ph.D. student Elisa Toth from the University of Hamburg, Germany on 19 January.

The two academicians are involved in the SUSTAIN project and initiative that targets sustainable food security in SADC countries. The meeting aimed to discuss the way forward with SUSTAIN, an answer to SASSCAL 2.0’s call for SADC GRAND Challenges in integrated research priority areas of Food Security, Water Security, and Sustainable Forest and Woodlands.

Sustainable Food Security and Woodland Utilization for Drought Prone Communal Areas under Climate Change (SUSTAIN) consortium is coordinated by the University of Bremen in Germany with the University of Namibia as the core partner amongst other universities such as the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the University of Eduardo Dos Santos in Angola, the University of Botswana, the University of Hamburg in Germany and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources. SUSTAIN aims to achieve restoration and sustainable use of degrading ecosystems in rural community areas by implementing.

Subsequently SUSTAIN will contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals of no poverty, no-hunger good health and well-being, quality education, climate action, life on land, gender equality, and partnerships for the Goals.

Under the current food insecurity as a result of climate change and other anthropogenic factors, SUSTAIN is a practical example of how research can be turned into action, said Dr. Jane Olwoch.

SUSTAIN is in motion and SASSCAL envisions a successful implementation with its various consortiums and partners.

Executive Director at SASSCAL, Dr. Jane Olwoch, Prof Joscha Becker, and his Ph.D. student Elisa Toth from the University of Hamburg, Germany.

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Energy Ministry avails 1000 solar lighting kits for learners

Energy Ministry avails 1000 solar lighting kits for learners

11 March 2019

Sixth session of Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture set for Wednesday

Sixth session of Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture set for Wednesday

30 September 2019

Applications open for Chevening scholarships to UK universities

Applications open for Chevening scholarships to UK universities

7 August 2017

Local bank invests N$1 million in students education

Local bank invests N$1 million in students education

18 August 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<