Swakopmund mayor vows to support the education of the youth and foster smart partnerships

The Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes pledged to support the education of the young people, as education is a powerful tool for poverty eradication.

She highlighted this during a visit she undertook at the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology in Arandis last week.

According to the Swakopmund Municipality, the purpose of the visit was for her to familiarise herself with the institution and foster smart partnerships in the future and she engaged top-performing learners who shared their challenges as well as aspirations.

“NIMT is known to have produced quality artisans some of whom are employed at the neighbouring mines whilst many others have returned as trainers at the institution and they also offer courses such as boilermaking, fitter and turner, carpentry and millwright,” they added.

The Municipality emphasized that one of the fields which stood out was the 6 monthly special courses offered to learners who had dropped out of school at an early stage. “Special courses of 6 months have also been introduced to accommodate learners who have dropped out of school, giving hope to school dropouts,” they said.

Namubes said this department is very important, as it is accommodative of those who had to leave school at an early age due to different reasons.

“I thank NIMT for their inclusivity and innovation, even though the field only includes practicals,” she said.