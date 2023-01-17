Geingos boosts Africa REACH Leadership Council with new appointment

The Chair of Africa REACH Leadership Council, the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos has appointed, Tinashe Rufurwadzo to serve on the Africa REACH Leadership Council in his capacity.

Rufurwadzo said over the next three years he will be joining a group of 12 highly influential African voices: the African Union Youth Envoy in the Office of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Toyin Saraki, doctors, parliamentarians, religious leaders, international land regional media practitioners.

“I am delighted to connect with other Leadership Council members at Africa REACH’s official launch at the African Union Heads of State Summit. The launch will form part of the 27th General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies on Development (OAFLAD),” he added.

He further said he is looking forward to engaging with all those working towards ending AIDS in children and youth in Africa by 2025.

“By joining the dialogue and asserting Africa’s perspectives in international discussions, our voices will not only change the HIV responses in Africa but also impact international commitments and dialogues,” he concluded.

Rufurwadzo is a Practitioner and Advocate for Public Health and the rights of young people living with and affected by HIV in all their diversity. His experience was acquired across a wide range of roles, within the public sector, corporate environment, and quasi-government organisations.

He has multicultural skills that he has acquired through administering multi-regional projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe and working with different professionals from diverse cultural backgrounds.